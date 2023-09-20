NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 25, 2023) Airmen assigned to 727 Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transport CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircrafts during an intermodal transfer from the Roll on / Roll off (Ro-Ro) Container Carrier MV Liberty Power to the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota flight line, Sept. 25, 2023. Intermodal operations combine sea and air transportation to reduce cargo handling, improve security, minimize damage and allow quicker transportation. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 05:01 Photo ID: 8042117 VIRIN: 230925-N-NC885-2018 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 2.44 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.