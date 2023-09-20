Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 25, 2023) Airmen assigned to 727 Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transport CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircrafts during an intermodal transfer from the Roll on / Roll off (Ro-Ro) Container Carrier MV Liberty Power to the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota flight line, Sept. 25, 2023. Intermodal operations combine sea and air transportation to reduce cargo handling, improve security, minimize damage and allow quicker transportation. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 8042116
    VIRIN: 230925-N-NC885-2015
    Resolution: 3518x2345
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    NAVSTA Rota
    CV-22
    Intermodal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT