A ceremonial sword used to slice a birthday cake at the 76th Air Force Ball lays on a table, at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. It is customary for the most senior and junior Airmen to cut the cake which represents the heritage between generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
This work, Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
