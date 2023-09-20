U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Steven Gorski, Director of Intelligence United States Forces Korea, observes Airman 1st Class Skye Lavalley, the youngest Airmen in attendance of the Air Force Ball, cut the birthday cake at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. The most senior and junior Airmen traditionally cut the ceremonial cake to symbolize the passing of heritage between generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 8041914 VIRIN: 230923-F-VG726-7205 Resolution: 2952x2168 Size: 5.48 MB Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.