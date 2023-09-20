Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 12 of 13]

    Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Steven Gorski, Director of Intelligence United States Forces Korea, observes Airman 1st Class Skye Lavalley, the youngest Airmen in attendance of the Air Force Ball, cut the birthday cake at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. The most senior and junior Airmen traditionally cut the ceremonial cake to symbolize the passing of heritage between generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 8041914
    VIRIN: 230923-F-VG726-7205
    Resolution: 2952x2168
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    POW/MIA
    7th AF
    8 FW
    51 FW
    ROK-US

