    Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 11 of 13]

    Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, smiles while seated amongst distinguished guests during the 76th Air Force Ball at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. The ball commemorated the 76th anniversary of the Air Force’s inception and the legacy of its members, who continue to dedicate time and service to inspire future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 03:29
    PACAF
    POW/MIA
    7th AF
    8 FW
    51 FW
    ROK-US

