U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. The ball commemorated the 76th anniversary of the Air Force’s inception and the legacy of members that have contributed to the development of today’s force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 8041911 VIRIN: 230923-F-VG726-8046 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 11.02 MB Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.