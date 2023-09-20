Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jon Norman, former 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks during the 76th Air Force Ball at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. Norman served as the 51st FW commander from June 2007 to Sept. 2008 where he led the fight tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 8041910 VIRIN: 230923-F-VG726-1869 Resolution: 4528x2758 Size: 7.82 MB Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.