    Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 7 of 13]

    Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Attendees raise their glass for a series of toasts during the 76th Air Force Ball at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. For 76 years, the Air Force has provided air warfare and defense to protect national and allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 8041909
    VIRIN: 230923-F-VG726-4724
    Resolution: 4274x2486
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN, 11, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celebrating pride, heritage at the 76th Air Force Ball on the Korean Peninsula
    heritage
    PACAF
    POW/MIA
    7th AF
    evolution
    8 FW
    51 FW
    Air Force Ball
    ROK-US

