230925-N-NF288-118 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 25, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the South China Sea, Sept. 25. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 23:29 Photo ID: 8041732 VIRIN: 230925-N-NF288-9039 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 755.47 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts RAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.