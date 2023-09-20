John Davis, general supply specialist, from the Fort Worth District, provides logistical support for the Maui Recovery Field Office in central Maui, Sept. 25. The Recovery Field Office oversees the management and execution of Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignments and allows USACE to have a central location for its mission experts to work and support the Maui community during the disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 22:47
|Photo ID:
|8041712
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-HR174-2883
|Resolution:
|5626x3751
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE employees work out of the Maui RFO [Image 6 of 6], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT