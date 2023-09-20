Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE employees work out of the Maui RFO

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    John Davis, general supply specialist, from the Fort Worth District, provides logistical support for the Maui Recovery Field Office in central Maui, Sept. 25. The Recovery Field Office oversees the management and execution of Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignments and allows USACE to have a central location for its mission experts to work and support the Maui community during the disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Maui
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

