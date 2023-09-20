John Davis, general supply specialist, from the Fort Worth District, provides logistical support for the Maui Recovery Field Office in central Maui, Sept. 25. The Recovery Field Office oversees the management and execution of Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignments and allows USACE to have a central location for its mission experts to work and support the Maui community during the disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 22:47 Photo ID: 8041712 VIRIN: 230925-A-HR174-2883 Resolution: 5626x3751 Size: 3.33 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE employees work out of the Maui RFO [Image 6 of 6], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.