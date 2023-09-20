USACE employees work out of the Maui RFO

Kylene Patton, logistics management supervisor, from the Little Rock District, works on setting up appliances and equipment at the new Maui Recovery Field Office in central Maui, Sept. 25. The Recovery Field Office oversees the management and execution of Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignments and allows USACE to have a central location for its mission experts to work and support the Maui community during the disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

