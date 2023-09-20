Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE employees work out of the Maui RFO

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Dehyrl Middleton, planner, from the Mobile District, works out of the Maui Recovery Field Office in central Maui, Sept. 25. The planning cell manages and schedules USACE personnel who are supporting the disaster response on Maui. USACE is working in partnership with local, state and federal responders to the Hawai'i wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

