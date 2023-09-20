Vandi Lehey (left), debris team mission manager, and James Miller, realty specialist, both from the Fort Worth District discuss debris removal plans with Capt. Kenneth Salazar (right), project manager for the debris team, from the St. Louis District, in the Maui Recovery Field Office in central Maui, Sept. 25. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawaiʻi, and FEMA following the Aug. 8 wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 22:47 Photo ID: 8041706 VIRIN: 230925-A-HR174-2879 Resolution: 5357x3572 Size: 3.16 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE employees work out of the Maui RFO [Image 6 of 6], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.