USACE employees work out of the Maui RFO

Vandi Leheny (left), debris team mission manager, from the Fort Worth District, and Capt. Kenneth Salazar (right), project manager for the debris team, from the St. Louis District, discuss the debris removal mission in the Maui Recovery Field Office in central Maui, Sept. 25. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawaiʻi, and FEMA following the Aug. 8 wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

