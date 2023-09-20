Hawaii Army National Guard Pvt. 1st Class Keanu Martin, a calvary scout assigned to Task Force Maui, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), facilitates access to select community members authorized to return to their residences in the initial stage of reentry operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 25, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
Lahaina's Resilience: JTF-50 Supports Maui Community Return, by SGT Lianne Hirano