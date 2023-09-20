Lahaina's Resilience: JTF-50 Supports Maui Community Return

Hawaii National Guard Spc. Armhun Alvarez, a carpentry and masonry specialist assigned to 230th Engineer Company, Task Force Maui, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), shares a smile with a community member returning to their residences in the initial stage of reentry operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 25, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

