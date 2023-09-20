Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Hazmat responders access damage as part of an emergency management exercise on Misawa Air Base. The EME was performed in preparation of the Misawa Air Fest air show to ensure readiness in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shelby Hawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 20:31
    Photo ID: 8041592
    VIRIN: 230824-N-JC978-1210
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Emergency Management Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise
    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise
    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise
    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise
    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise
    Misawa Emergency Management Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Emergency Management
    hazmat
    EME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT