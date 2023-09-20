Soldiers, a part of the MRC West Best Medic Competition, complete an Army Combat Fitness Test as one of the many day zero events Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8041555
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-ED085-1008
|Resolution:
|5083x3928
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT