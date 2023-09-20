2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero

Soldiers, a part of the MRC West Best Medic Competition, complete an Army Combat Fitness Test as one of the many day zero events Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

