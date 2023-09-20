Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero [Image 4 of 4]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Soldiers, a part of the MRC West Best Medic Competition, complete an Army Combat Fitness Test as one of the many day zero events Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 20:10
    Photo ID: 8041555
    VIRIN: 230925-A-ED085-1008
    Resolution: 5083x3928
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Competition
    BMC
    Day Zero
    Best Medic
    MRC West

