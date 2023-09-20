Soldiers, a part of the MRC West Best Medic Competition, completes the Sprint Drag Carry as a part of day zero’s Army Combat Fitness Test Spet. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This competition challenges medics’ technical skills, physical and intellectual acumen and enhances their overall medical readiness skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8041554
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-ED085-1007
|Resolution:
|5145x3976
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT