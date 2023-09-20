SSG Eric Smith, assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition prepares for a swimming event during Day 0 of the competition Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8041514
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-NI057-2093
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 0 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
