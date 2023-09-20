2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 0

SSG Eric Smith, assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition prepares for a swimming event during Day 0 of the competition Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic

simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

