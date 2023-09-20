Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 0 [Image 1 of 3]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 0

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    SSG Eric Smith, assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition prepares for a swimming event during Day 0 of the competition Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic
    simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 19:23
    Photo ID: 8041512
    VIRIN: 230925-A-NI057-1245
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 0 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Best Medic

