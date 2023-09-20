Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero [Image 4 of 4]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    PFC. Emily Pacheco, a part of Team Three, assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, finishes the last event of day zero during the Best Medic competition Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:55
    Photo ID: 8041443
    VIRIN: 230925-A-ED085-1004
    Resolution: 5322x4112
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Competition
    BMC
    Day Zero
    Best Medic
    MRC West

