2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Zero

PFC. Emily Pacheco, a part of Team Three, assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, finishes the last event of day zero during the Best Medic competition Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

