Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Solders complete the spring, drag carry, as part of the ACFT event during Best Medic competition Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The competition pushes medics' technical expertise, physical stamina, and mental acuity to the test and improves their total medical ready skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:29
    Photo ID: 8041403
    VIRIN: 230925-A-NI057-6114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition, by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2023 Best Medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT