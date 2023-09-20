Solders complete the spring, drag carry, as part of the ACFT event during Best Medic competition Sept. 25, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The competition pushes medics' technical expertise, physical stamina, and mental acuity to the test and improves their total medical ready skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8041403
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-NI057-6114
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition, by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT