Combat Leader Course embassy rescue exercise 2023

U.S. Airmen training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, carry a Sked stretcher into a simulated embassy building during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2023. The Sked allowed the CLC students to safely immobilize the simulated casualty to prevent further injury upon exfiltration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US