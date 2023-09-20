A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, walks toward the entrance of a simulated embassy building during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2023. The embassy was filled with tear gas to force the CLC students to wear protective gear during the rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 8041399 VIRIN: 230825-F-NC910-1026 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 6.88 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course embassy rescue exercise 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.