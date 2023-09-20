U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron, prepare for a Combat Leader Course exercise at a simulated embassy building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2023. The exercise simulated a toxic gas attack on an embassy in a foreign nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 8041398 VIRIN: 230825-F-NC910-1009 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 6.82 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course embassy rescue exercise 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.