Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Conduct Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) on Sept. 24, 2023. SAT was conducted prior to a night jump that would take place later that day. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8041174
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-ID763-1992
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|15.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. SAT JRTC 23-10 [Image 30 of 30], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
