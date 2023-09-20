230918-N-CI515-1140 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 18, 2023) - U.S. Navy Seaman Jeremy Brown, from Sacramento, California, inspects ladder hand-rails onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 15:13 Photo ID: 8041065 VIRIN: 230918-N-CI515-1140 Resolution: 6465x4315 Size: 1.22 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jong Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.