USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

230918-N-CI515-1092 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 18, 2023) – Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Max Motley, from Gloucester, Virginia, grinds a bulkhead onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

