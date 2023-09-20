327th QM BN conducts Instructional Firearms Training on Range 07 at JB MDL Fort Dix NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 14:30
|Photo ID:
|8040937
|VIRIN:
|230922-A-IE493-2543
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|355.47 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORT DIX-327th QM BN Instructional Firearms Training RANGE 07. 22nd September 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
