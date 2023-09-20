A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, checks a casualty for bleeding after a simulated HC-130 Combat King II aircraft crash during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. This section of the CLC required the Airman to find and rescue simulated casualties while also engaging with opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 8040819 VIRIN: 230823-F-NC910-1190 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 3.28 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course mass casualty exercise 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.