Combat Leader Course mass casualty exercise 2023

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, assists a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. The exercise required the students to find casualties and treat their injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

