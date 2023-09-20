Combat Leader Course mass casualty exercise 2023

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, cuts open sheet metal to gain access to the inside of a simulated HC-130 Combat King II aircraft crash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. The exercise tested the Airman’s search and rescue abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

