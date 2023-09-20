Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Leader Course mass casualty exercise 2023 [Image 2 of 8]

    Combat Leader Course mass casualty exercise 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, cuts open sheet metal to gain access to the inside of a simulated HC-130 Combat King II aircraft crash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. The exercise tested the Airman’s search and rescue abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 8040817
    VIRIN: 230823-F-NC910-1082
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Combat Leader Course mass casualty exercise 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Rescue
    Mass Casualty
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    68th RQS

