U.S. Airmen, acting as simulated casualties, wait for a 68th Rescue Squadron training exercise to begin at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. The exercise simulated a HC-130 Combat King II/Hercules aircraft crash with casualties for the students to locate and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
This work, Combat Leader Course mass casualty exercise 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
