Chief Petty Officer selectees from PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) participate in history program provided by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Norfolk, Va. (September 25, 2023) Military Educator Matthew Headrick, of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, interacts with a Chief Petty Officer selectee assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) at the conclusion of a historical presentation about the Battle of Hampton Roads. The presentation was provided at the museum’s annex building aboard Naval Station Norfolk. The presentation is part of the museum’s repertoire of free history programs available to area commands throughout the year. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. There is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

