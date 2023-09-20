Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX-140th QM CO TABLE IV BASIC RANGE 38. 22nd September 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    FORT DIX-140th QM CO TABLE IV BASIC RANGE 38. 22nd September 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    140th Quarter Master CO conduct’s TABLE IV BASIC on Range 38 at JB MDL Fort Dix NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 8040702
    VIRIN: 230922-A-IE493-7215
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 578.11 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, FORT DIX-140th QM CO TABLE IV BASIC RANGE 38. 22nd September 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 140th QM CO TABLE IV BASIC

