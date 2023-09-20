U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Sagin, left, flight sergeant, and Senior Airman Logun Dienberg, right, response force member, both with the 627th Security Forces Squadron, apprehend a subject who simulated a flightline breach during Exercise Rainier War 23A at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 22, 2023. Airmen with the 627th SFS rehearsed subject apprehension, body search techniques, and debriefed the scenario once complete. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 8040519 VIRIN: 230922-F-CP748-1007 Resolution: 4525x3232 Size: 1.1 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 627th SFS tackles Rainier War 23A [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.