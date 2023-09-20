Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    627th SFS tackles Rainier War 23A [Image 3 of 7]

    627th SFS tackles Rainier War 23A

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jourden Dreisbach, flight sergeant with the 627th Security Forces Squadron, communicates via radio during Exercise Rainier War 23A at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 22, 2023. Rainier War is an exercise led by the 62d Airlift Wing designed to evaluate the ability to generate, employ and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces, ensuring strategic advantage by advancing warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:49
    Photo ID: 8040515
    VIRIN: 230922-F-CP748-1006
    Resolution: 3865x2761
    Size: 619.9 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    security forces
    627th SFS
    627th ABG
    Rainier War
    RW23A
    flightline breach

