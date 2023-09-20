627th SFS tackles Rainier War 23A

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jourden Dreisbach, flight sergeant with the 627th Security Forces Squadron, communicates via radio during Exercise Rainier War 23A at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 22, 2023. Rainier War is an exercise led by the 62d Airlift Wing designed to evaluate the ability to generate, employ and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces, ensuring strategic advantage by advancing warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

