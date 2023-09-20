A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 627th Security Forces Squadron reviews security cameras in the base defense operations center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 22, 2023. BDOC is responsible for monitoring communications and video surveillance to make sure the base remains secure. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:48 Photo ID: 8040513 VIRIN: 230922-F-CP748-1001 Resolution: 5328x3805 Size: 1.33 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 627th SFS tackles Rainier War 23A [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.