Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNGB recognizes Guard cyber team [Image 3 of 3]

    CNGB recognizes Guard cyber team

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizes members of the Guard's 2022 SANS NetWars Department of Defense Services Cup winning team at the Pentagon, Arlington, Viriginia, Sept. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 8040459
    VIRIN: 230922-Z-VX744-1034
    Resolution: 4433x2955
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNGB recognizes Guard cyber team [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNGB recognizes Guard cyber team
    CNGB recognizes Guard cyber team
    CNGB recognizes Guard cyber team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    cyber
    National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson
    Services Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT