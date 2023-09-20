M-SHORAD Gunnery

On June 23rd, Alpha Battery conducted a live fire training exercise further evaluating the capabilities of the United States Army's latest Short Range Missile Defense platform.
|06.23.2023
|09.25.2023 11:04
|8040449
|230623-A-PE915-4083
|4032x1267
|646.63 KB
|BY, DE
|2
|0
