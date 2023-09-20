Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M-SHORAD Gunnery

    BY, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Simeri 

    5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    On June 23rd, Alpha Battery conducted a live fire training exercise further evaluating the capabilities of the United States Army's latest Short Range Missile Defense platform.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    M-SHORAD
    5-4 ADAR

