Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, gives it his all during a physical training event Aug. 23 as part of the Senior Leader Forum held at RIA. Escobedo said working out and woodworking help him decompress and build his resilience to be successful, in part, in the Army. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 8040442 VIRIN: 230823-A-GN656-1287 Resolution: 4248x3008 Size: 569.26 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC’s command sergeant major shares his ‘story’ in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.