Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, gives it his all during a physical training event Aug. 23 as part of the Senior Leader Forum held at RIA. Escobedo said working out and woodworking help him decompress and build his resilience to be successful, in part, in the Army. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
This work, ASC's command sergeant major shares his 'story' in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS
ASC’s command sergeant major shares his ‘story’ in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month
