Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, cheers on other Soldiers as they finished a walk as part of a physical training competition June 23 at part of the first-ever NCO Day at ASC. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8040440
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-GN656-4914
|Resolution:
|1608x1592
|Size:
|196.88 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC’s command sergeant major shares his ‘story’ in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ASC’s command sergeant major shares his ‘story’ in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT