    ASC’s command sergeant major shares his ‘story’ in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 5]

    ASC’s command sergeant major shares his ‘story’ in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, cheers on other Soldiers as they finished a walk as part of a physical training competition June 23 at part of the first-ever NCO Day at ASC. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:05
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    This work, ASC’s command sergeant major shares his ‘story’ in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASC&rsquo;s command sergeant major shares his &lsquo;story&rsquo; in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month

