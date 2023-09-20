Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers underway with sill augmentation to delay upriver progression of salt water

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers underway with sill augmentation to delay upriver progression of salt water

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District is working to delay upriver progression of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico by augmenting the sill initially constructed in July 2023. Construction is underway to increase the existing underwater sill from a depth of -55 feet to a depth of -30 feet. A 620-foot-wide navigation lane will be kept to a depth of -55 feet to ensure deep-draft shipping continues along the nation’s busiest inland waterway.

