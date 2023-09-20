The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District is working to delay upriver progression of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico by augmenting the sill initially constructed in July 2023. Construction is underway to increase the existing underwater sill from a depth of -55 feet to a depth of -30 feet. A 620-foot-wide navigation lane will be kept to a depth of -55 feet to ensure deep-draft shipping continues along the nation’s busiest inland waterway.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:53 Photo ID: 8040274 VIRIN: 230925-A-GA223-7690 Resolution: 483x441 Size: 57.94 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Orleans Corps of Engineers underway with sill augmentation to delay upriver progression of salt water, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.