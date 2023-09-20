Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts CPR Certification Training [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts CPR Certification Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2023) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Harrison Cavanaugh, from Euless, Texas, practices compression techniques during a CPR certification course on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 21. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 08:07
    VIRIN: 230921-N-UA460-1106
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    CPR
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Medical Training Team
    CTF 71

