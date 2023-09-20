USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts CPR Certification Training

230921-N-UA460-1102

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jasmen Daley, from Oviedo, Florida, demonstrates compression techniques during a CPR certification course on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 21. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA