PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jasmen Daley, from Oviedo, Florida, instructs a CPR certification course on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 21. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 08:07
|Photo ID:
|8040044
|VIRIN:
|230921-N-UA460-1043
|Resolution:
|5890x4057
|Size:
|820.39 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts CPR Certification Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT