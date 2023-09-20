Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Denmark [Image 9 of 9]

    NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Denmark

    BORNHOLM, DENMARK

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    230922-N-PI330-1115 BORNHOLM, Denmark (Sept. 22, 2023) Engineering Aide Constructionman Michael Gagne, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conducts a boat ramp survey in Bornholm, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Location: BORNHOLM, DK
    This work, NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Denmark [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    NMCB 133

