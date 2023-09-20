230922-N-PI330-1115 BORNHOLM, Denmark (Sept. 22, 2023) Engineering Aide Constructionman Michael Gagne, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conducts a boat ramp survey in Bornholm, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 Photo ID: 8040028 VIRIN: 230922-N-PI330-1115 This work, NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Denmark [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS