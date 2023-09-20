NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Denmark

230922-N-PI330-1096 BORNHOLM, Denmark (Sept. 22, 2023) Utilitiesman 1st Class Christopher Boughton, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), operates a drone for a boat ramp survey in Bornholm, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

