USS Carter Hall Departs Bahrain

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 18, 2023) U.S. Marines, attached to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable, conduct dry-fire training with M16 rifles on the flight deck aboard dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Sept. 18. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 09.17.2023